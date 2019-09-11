UPDATE: Williams County, Champion Township road restrictions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road Closed_1499703387055.jpg

Champion Township has closed their township roads to all truck traffic as of today at about 2:30 p.m.

Williams County gravel and chip seal roads will be restricted to 12,000 lbs GVW until further notice due to forecasted rain.

Roads will be periodically evaluated throughout the day tomorrow. This restriction does not apply to Brooklyn Township or Champion Township as they currently have their own restrictions in place.

For a complete list of all road restrictions in Williams County, visit https://www.williamsnd.com/Department/Highway-Department/Road-Closures.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Students Remember

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students Remember"

NDDOT Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDOT Awards"

Real I-D

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real I-D"

Weapons at the Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weapons at the Airport"

Wanted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted"

Lincoln Police Chief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Police Chief"

Palmer Amaranth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Palmer Amaranth"

Can Man Stop A Hurricane? Some Seem To Think So

Thumbnail for the video titled "Can Man Stop A Hurricane? Some Seem To Think So"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9-11"

The Soaking Rain Arrives Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Soaking Rain Arrives Today"

Cowgirls for a Cure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowgirls for a Cure"

High School Volleyball Sept. 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 10"

Boys High School Soccer Sept. 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Soccer Sept. 10"

Century vs Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Legacy"

Bond Fails

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bond Fails"

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pulmonary Fibrosis"

Sober Living Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sober Living Home"

Safety Tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Tour"

Robotics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robotics"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss