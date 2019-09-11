UPDATE: Williams County, Champion Township road restrictions

Champion Township has closed their township roads to all truck traffic as of today at about 2:30 p.m.

Williams County gravel and chip seal roads will be restricted to 12,000 lbs GVW until further notice due to forecasted rain.

Roads will be periodically evaluated throughout the day tomorrow. This restriction does not apply to Brooklyn Township or Champion Township as they currently have their own restrictions in place.

For a complete list of all road restrictions in Williams County, visit https://www.williamsnd.com/Department/Highway-Department/Road-Closures.