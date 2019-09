The first of two planned upgrades on the south side of the Capitol Building began today.

In place since the 60’s, the capital sign now has significant erosion and discoloration. Next up, remodeling on the South entrance. Both of these projects are significant, but the remodeling at the entrance will actually affect how people and employees can access the building.

Construction will begin on that project in April of 20-20, with plans to finish by the end of the year.