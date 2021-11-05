Upper Missouri District Health Unit to start offering child COVID vaccinations

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit will start offering child COVID vaccinations beginning Monday, November 8.

The district will be giving the pediatric Pfizer vaccine authorized by the CDC for children 5-11 years old.

The vaccinations are free.

To schedule an appointment or if you have questions about the child vaccine, contact your local Upper Missouri District Health Unit Office:

  • Divide County UMDHU Office: 701-965-6813
  • McKenzie County UMDHU Office: 701-444-3449
  • Mountrail County UMDHU Office: 701-628-2951
  • Williams County UMDHU Office: 701-577-6400 or 1-877-572-3763

For more information on the vaccine, visit www.umdhu.org

