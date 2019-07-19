UPS driver finds missing turtle

The search for Scratchy the missing racing turtle is over.

Scratchy the turtle went missing in North Bismarck Monday.

Scratchy is no ordinary turtle.

Clearly marked with the number 48 and lightning bolts, he or she, is a highly competitive racing turtle, recently taking second in its heat at Turtle Days in Turtle Lake.

And the owners, 4-year-old Elaina and 6-year old Roman have been searching for their pet for days.

They’ve been putting up signs, and even enlisting the media for help to get the word out on a physical description.

“She’s black on top and she’s painted. She has “48” and lightning bolts and they’re both white,” says Roman Reim.

“He has stripes on his head, and his tail, and his foots. And he even has some scales on his back,” says Elaina Reim.

In this exclusive update, at about 3:00 this afternoon, shortly after I interviewed Elaina and Roman, their prize turtle was found.

Scratchy made it almost to the splash park in North Bismarck about a half-mile from home.

The neighborhood UPS driver, Rob Pederson, saw a turtle with the number 48 on it’s back, clearly matching the description of Scratchy.

Pederson recognized the turtle from a news story that aired on KX News last night.

Pederson called the family and Scratchy has since been reunited with the kids.

Again, Scratchy has been found safe, unharmed, and now in very good hands.