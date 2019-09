The U.S. Air Force was founded on Sept. 18, 1947, and today they celebrate their 72nd birthday.

Between 1909 and 1947, the U.S. Air Force wasn’t a separate or independent military service organization. According to military.com, it began as Aeronautical Section, Signal Corps in 1909 and eventually became the U.S. Air Force as we know it today.

And Minot Air Force Base is celebrating accordingly on social media, with their classic choice of a meme: