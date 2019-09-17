USDA NASS North Dakota crop progress released

North Dakota’s crop report for the first week of September is out.

For the week ending Sept. 15, 2019, there were 1.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Topsoil moisture supplies rated one percent very short, two short, 69 adequate and 28 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated three percent very short, six short, 71 adequate and 20 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Soybean condition rated three percent very poor, six poor, 27 fair, 56 good and eight excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 42 percent, well behind 78 last year and 64 for the five-year average.

Spring wheat harvested was 73 percent, well behind 97 last year, and behind 91 average. Durum wheat mature was 96 percent. Harvested was 50 percent, well behind 93 last year and 79 average. Winter wheat harvested was 95 percent. The 2020 crop was eight percent planted, well behind 35 last year and 31 average.

Corn condition rated one percent very poor, five poor, 20 fair, 63 good and 11 excellent. Corn dough was 92 percent, behind 99 last year and 97 average. Dented was 38 percent, well behind 91 last year and 78 average. Mature was three percent, well behind 43 last year, and behind 22 average.

Canola condition rated one percent very poor, eight poor, 28 fair, 54 good and nine excellent. Canola harvested was 47 percent, well behind 85 last year and 82 average.

Sugarbeet condition rated one percent very poor, three poor, seven fair, 15 good and 74 excellent. Sugarbeets harvested was 11 percent, near nine both last year and average.

Oats mature was 97 percent. Harvested was 79 percent, behind 98 last year and 93 average. Barley harvested was 88 percent, behind 98 last year and 95 average. Dry edible peas harvested was 93 percent. Sunflower condition rated one percent very poor, two poor, 16 fair, 75 good and six excellent. Sunflowers ray flowers dry was 78 percent, behind 92 last year and 87 average.

Bracts turned yellow was 49 percent, well behind 79 last year, and behind 61 average. Bracts turned brown was seven percent, well behind 38 last year.

Flaxseed condition rated 0 percent very poor, eight poor, 24 fair, 62 good and six excellent. Flaxseed harvested was 34 percent, well behind 83 last year and 71 average.

Potato condition rated 0 percent very poor, 11 poor, 39 fair, 44 good and six excellent. Potatoes vines dry was 74 percent, behind 82 last year, but near 72 average. Harvested was 11 percent, near 14 last year and 15 average.

Dry edible bean condition rated two percent very poor, seven poor, 33 fair, 51 good and seven excellent. Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 84 percent, behind 97 last year and 93 average. Harvested was 13 percent, well behind 72 last year and 44 average.

Alfalfa condition rated one percent very poor, four poor, 28 fair, 54 good and 13 excellent. Alfalfa second cutting was 95 percent. Lentils harvested was 40 percent, well behind 93 last year.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated two percent very poor, seven poor, 23 fair, 56 good and 12 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated one percent very short, eight short, 70 adequate and 21 surplus.