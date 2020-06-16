Use of dicamba products still being debated

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

One of the hot topics in the ag world right now is a legal case on whether or not farmers can use dicamba products.

These herbicides are used to control broadleaf weeds that grow in and around soybean crops. The EPA has canceled state registration of dicamba products, preventing any further sales as of June 3. But the good news, for now, farmers can still apply their left-over dicamba products until July 31, as long as they were purchased before June 3.

“These groups are claiming that the EPA didn’t do enough research. Or that they didn’t do enough due diligence on the volatility and implications of these products,” said Director of Research for the Soybean Council Kendall Nichols.

An emergency motion was filed last week by the plaintiffs in the case saying dicamba usage should immediately be halted, but the court is giving both sides a chance to dispute the motion this week.

