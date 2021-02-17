USPS developing plan that could raise postage rates

Higher postage rates and changes to first class mail could be something you see soon.

The United States Postal Service is said to be developing a new strategic plan to get back on track.

Many feel the service has been underperforming for quite some time, and the pandemic has only added to the issue.

These changes, if implemented, could make mail more costly to deliver, and even slow the delivery process — a concern for rural North Dakota communities.

Congressman Kelly Armstrong is familiar with the issues.

“A lot of different things that have factored into the economic constraints that the Postal Service is facing. It is a service, but it’s a self-funded service and they are drastically behind on where they are supposed to be. And we need to figure out a way to make the self-sustaining, so they continue to do what they do best, and that’s get us our mail,” said Armstrong.

Sen. John Hoeven also announced on Wednesday that he is co-sponsoring the USPS Fairness Act, which aims to free up capital for the Postal Service’s operations.

