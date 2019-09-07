UTTC Powwow Committee to move the Powwow to the Bismarck Events Center

The UTTC Powwow Committee has decided to move the Powwow to the Bismarck Events Center, located at 315 S 5th Street in Bismarck for the dates of Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8 due to forecasted rain and cold weather.

“We feel this opportunity to move the Events Center is in the best interest of our elders, contestants, vendors and spectators,” said United Tribes College Relations Brent Kleinjan.

“The Events Center is a state of the art facility and we are grateful they were able to accommodate us on short notice.”

Kleinjan said food vendors will have the opportunity to set up at the Events Center in the West Parking lot. Because of this new set up, they will open up the food vendor area to the entire Bismarck and Mandan Community.

Craft and merchant vendors will be have a dedicated area inside the Events Center to sell and promote their merchandise.

Camping on the UTTC Campus is still open and available for those that have already set up camping spots.

For additional information. Check the UTTC Facebook Page or visit http://www.unitedtribespowwow.com/