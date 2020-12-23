Coronavirus
Vaccine follow-up: Doctor who got COVID-19 shot is feeling fine

It’s been one week since healthcare workers publicly received the COVID-19 vaccine at Gov. Doug Burgum’s press briefing. One of those recipients spoke about her experience with the shot and how she’s doing today.

Dr. Laura Archuleta is a family physician at CHI St. Alexius. She says she’s doing just fine and was able to continue working and resume normal activities after having some mild flu-like symptoms.

The biggest concern she said she hears from patients is that corners were cut in getting the vaccine to market so quickly, but Archuleta said that while administrative processes were streamlined, safety protocols were not.

“Like most people who’ve had it, a lot of us are having some side effects after about 24 hours. I had about 12 hours of flu-like symptoms, body aches, feeling really tired, went to bed early that night and woke up the next morning, and I was amazed at how fast it went away. I felt completely back to normal,” Archuleta said.

Those who received the Pfizer vaccine will get the second dose 21 days after the first. Archuleta recommends continuing to wear a mask and practice social distancing in the meantime.

