NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — This week is Valentine’s Day, which is a day full of love.

But couples in North Dakota won’t love one thing this holiday: the cost of Valentine’s Day.

But not all industries have been impacted by inflation. Flowers have been roughly the same price as last Valentine’s Day.

But how about the chocolate makers and our bakeries? Unfortunately, they have to pay the same high prices that we pay at the grocery store, but they see these inflated prices every day.

Paula Dempsey, a mother and traveling bakery salesman, says, “They might have to only get one cookie instead of two. And you know, they’re careful when reaching for their wallets. Overall, we’ve been able to manage it. Even though our customers may not be getting as big of a piece as last year, they’re still happy overall. Our cheesecakes’ sizes are a little smaller this year.”

Valentine’s Day inflation will also affect delivery fees. Those will likely go up.

And if you have to buy a helium tank for balloons, some of you may be paying up to 35% more for helium tanks in our state this year than last year.

To check out other Valentine’s Day items impacted by inflation this year, check out CBS News’ breakdown here.