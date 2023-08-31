Recovering from an illness, a medical procedure or broken bone can be difficult, especially if you’re on your own.



But it doesn’t have to be that way.



Senior living options have expanded at Valley View Manor Assisted Living Apartments in Velva.



A short stay, or respite stay, apartment was recently added to their senior living options.

It offers many of the same amenities as those living in assisted living, but on a temporary basis.



Emily Schmaltz, the assisted living manager at Valley View Manor, says residents at Valley View Manor told staff they heard stories from other seniors who fell ill or needed somebody to care for them short-term, but didn’t have family or friends nearby to help.

“It seems like many individuals have a hard time calling their families, calling their friends, asking them to please take you back and forth to the doctor,” Schmaltz explained. “That’s part of the package here. So if you come and stay in the short stay apartment, then we’ll take care of those needs. We’ll help you manage going back and forth to the doctor, manage those appointments, reschedule new appointments and keep those on track.”

Schmaltz says the this option allows individuals to heal, as all of their needs are taken care of until they can get back on their feet again.

The apartment is fully furnished, and CNA’s, med aides and nurses are there to provide care 24 hours a day.

“So we feel the recovery is going to go better for them if they’re here and somebody is watching them,” Schmaltz said. “We are here 24-hours a day so there is always somebody here to help them”

Schmaltz says the cost for the short-stay apartment mirrors rates of those who live in assisted living long-term, and it is available on a first come, first serve basis.