VandeWalle won’t seek reappointment as chief justice

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle will not seek reappointment by his colleagues when his term expires at the end of the year.

The 86-year-old VandeWalle is the longest-serving chief justice in state history and the oldest in the nation.

VandeWalle tells The Associated Press that he intends to remain on the court for the “immediate future” but not as chief justice.

He says his “mind is still good” but he’s not as “energetic” as he once was.

VandeWalle was reelected to his fourth 10-year term on the state’s high court in 2014. His term will expire in 2024.

He’s been elected chief justice by his colleagues five times since 1993.

VandeWalle is a native of Noonan and a University of North Dakota graduate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, September 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, September 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Croby Svihovec

Thumbnail for the video titled "Croby Svihovec"

Century Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Golf"

St. Mary's Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Golf"

Girl Escapes Coyote Confrontation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Escapes Coyote Confrontation"

Why The Temperature Gauge At Your House May Be Wrong

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why The Temperature Gauge At Your House May Be Wrong"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/26"

Cloudy Skies All Day With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cloudy Skies All Day With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Japan Trade Deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Japan Trade Deal"

Arson Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arson Charge"

Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Crash"

Credit Myths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Credit Myths"

Cannabis Study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cannabis Study"

Breaking and Entering

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breaking and Entering"

The Big Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Big Event"

Divide Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Divide Co"

Robert Griffith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Griffith"

Legacy Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Football"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss