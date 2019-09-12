Vaping illness survey on NDDOH homepage

The North Dakota Department of Health has updated its homepage to include a link to an online survey to report an illness related to vaping.

“Thank you for participating in our patient survey regarding your illness potentially related to vaping. Your information is very valuable to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) as we continue to gather data in an effort to better understand what is happening. All information reported to the NDDoH will remain confidential in accordance with North Dakota state law,” the survey said.

You can fill the survey out for yourself or for someone else.

The survey asks questions like when you starting feeling an illness, the symptoms you’ve experienced and about your vaping history.

