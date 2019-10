Velva 4-H members will be conducting a food drive for the local food pantry Sunday, Oct. 13 from 2-4 p.m., according to a Facebook post by Velva, ND.

4-H members will be going door-to-door in Velva to collect items. They said you may hang donations on your doorknob or leave them by your front door.

Donations will also be accepted at Oak Valley Church at 400 Main St N, Velva, ND 58790.

The food pantry is in need of toilet paper, paper towels, canned fruit and noodles.