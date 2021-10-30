Vendor show raises money for non-profit, Closet 127

For the fifth year in a row, the Deer Widows Vendor show allowed artists to donate to a nonprofit in exchange for a space at the venue.

This year, the nonprofit was Closet 127, an organization that helps people coming out of homelessness, substance abuse or domestic violence by giving them household items.

More than 200 families and individuals have been helped by Closet 127 since it launched in 2020.

This year marks the second year for the organization to benefit from the vendor show.

“I had some chances in my personal life, and I had to start over, and I knew what that felt like. Once I got situated, all these people wanted to give, and they wanted to give back. We work as a connector, a bridge to get people who are in need to the people who want to give them items,” Founder of Closet 127 Rachael Howard said.

Over the last 18 months, Howard says $20,000 have been put into Closet 127, and she anticipates about $3,000 being raised from Saturday’s show.