George Bitz loves everything about auctioning live cattle. His interest in auctioneering started in his childhood.

“One time I went to a sale many years ago. I was about ten, or 11 years old. I went to a sale with my dad, and I was really impressed with the auctioneer and so I chanted to myself and did it daily,” George Bitz said.

George Bitz shared his love of the art of auctioneering with his family.



“I got my two boys with me, my two grandsons. I enjoy every day with it,” George Bitz said.



“I think its kind of neat that they can work side by side with not only their grandpa, but their dad, and they can see; this is how we make our living,” Jim Bitz, Son of George Bitz, said.

There was a time when he was known throughout the area as he would auctioneer most weekdays.

“I’d go to Edgely on Mondays, Mclaughlin on Tuesdays, Aberdeen South Dakota on Wednesdays, Napoleon on Thursdays, and Jamestown Livestock on Fridays,” George Bitz said.

When asked about calling it quits he said.

“I don’t plan on retiring, that would be no fun,” George Bitz said.



“I don’t know anybody that can go longer than him. There’s time he’s gone to a sale and sat down at seven in the morning and went to midnight,” Jim Bitz said.

George Bitz also said another rewarding part of the job, is visiting people. He leaves Bismarck every Thursday morning to head to Napoleon



