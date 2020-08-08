Veteran biking across the state to raise money for service dogs for veterans

A North Dakota veteran is trekking hundreds of miles on his bike. He’s raising money to help some fellow vets get service dogs.

Andrew Nathan’s 380-mile statewide bikeride began Friday at the Montana border and will finish up Sunday in Fargo at the VFD.

He’s raising money on GoFundMe for Patriot Assistance Dogs, which pairs up service dogs with veterans at no cost.

Nathan is a 22-year veteran who was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and North Dakota Army National Guard — today he works at the Fargo VA.



“It’s about quality of life, it’s about transition, it’s about being a healthy contributor to society, and one way of doing that is getting a veteran on their feet,” Nathan said. “Again it’s all about the veteran saving the dog and the dog saving the veteran. That teamwork really makes something beautiful.”

Nathan’s goal is to raise 50,000 on GoFundMe, and as of Saturday afternoon, he was at roughly $17,500.