MINOT, N.D. (KXNET)- These days, Gary Gorney works as a driver with UPS. But prior to that, he served in the U.S. Air Force for more than two decades, retiring in 2011.

“The military is not made for everybody. But I think it’s important for a young man or a young woman to enter the thought of enlisting in the Air Force or the Army or the Marine Corps. It all depends on what they want to do with their life,” said Gorney.

During his time in the military, Gorney traveled the world and was stationed in several places including Germany, Italy, Panama, and Minot.

“The people here are genuinely nice. It’s still kind of a small town, the Minot community. Everybody knows everybody,” said Gorney.

He adds that he enjoys serving others and finds many parallels between his past military career and his current profession.

“UPS is built on values, just like the military is, and that’s teamwork, service, and integrity,” he said.

While he is now retired from duty, Gorney continues to remain active in efforts to help his fellow veterans. He’s part of the nonprofit Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

“It’s a national organization, and what we do is we help vets in the community and nationally,” Gorney said.

Retired from the Air Force, Gorney continues applying the values he learned in his service to others.