Veterans Voices: Sgt. Major Tony Hillig

BISMARCK (KXNews) — Until recently, a now army veteran and his wife have been on the move, living together, as well as apart: challenges they, like so many military couples face. But now, the retired sergeant major has more challenges ahead such as adjusting to civilian life and finding a job.

In 1990, at Bismarck’s Century High School, a love-story blossomed when Tony asked Sandi to prom.

“[It’s] probably one of the better things that’s happened to her was getting into this relationship with me,” U.S. Army Sgt. Major (Ret.) Tony Hillig said.

“I’ll just let him live his story,” Sandi Hillig, Tony Hillig’s wife said. And so she has.



After high school, Tony Hillig joined the Army. Tony and Sandi became Mr. and Mrs. Hillig in 1994 and the two have been together ever since. But together hasn’t always been under one roof.

“I’ve been to Bosnia, Haiti, Kosovo, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq three times and Afghanistan,” Hillig said.

The Hilligs have also been stationed in several states across the country, most recently at Fort Carson, Colorado. Sandi estimates they’ve lived apart for about half of their married life. She said the military community is one of the resources she relied on while her husband was away.

“It’s those friends that were there that were our neighbors and everybody that just try and keep each other going,” Sandi Hillig said.

The retired sergeant major said throughout his career there were good and bad days. Then came a point in time when he said it was time.

“There was a tough day we had while deployed. Sandi was just tired of worrying. She was tired of worrying. And I was tired of putting her through that worry. So, we kind of made the decision to retire,” Hillig said, and live the civilian life.

Now, the Hillig’s have returned home to Bismarck. As happy as they are to be back home, Hillig said that happiness is mixed with some anxiety.

“I’ve been applying and rejected,” Hillig said.



Since moving back to North Dakota, Hillig has been trying to get his foot in the door, applying to job after job, to no avail. Despite receiving four Bronze Stars and leading more than 4200 soldiers at a time, he’s having a hard time equating his military service into civilian employment experience on his resume.



What could be even more frustrating is as of September, the Department of Labor reported the U.S. jobless rate among veterans is at an 18-year low of 3.2%, compared to 9.9% in 2011. The latest number in North Dakota: 2.7 percent. Yet with his service, Hillig believes it shouldn’t entitle him to first dibs.

“It has given me experiences that could be beneficial, but it doesn’t entitle me to anything. We chose that way of life,” Hillig said.

He’s confident he will find something soon. In the mean-time, he’s finding things to keep himself busy.

“The Army is all or nothing. He’s going crazy and then all of a sudden, they have two weeks off. It’s like there has to be a balance and hopefully, he can find that, ” Sandi Hillig said.

As the veteran continues his job search, he said he and his wife are glad to be back where it all started.

“Nothing has replicated North Dakota,” Tony Hillig said.

If you or someone you know are a veteran, looking for work, there are several resources available. One is the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.



There’s also Community Action Partnership of North Dakota, as well as Job Service North Dakota, a partner of the American Job Center Network.











