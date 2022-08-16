Veterinarians like Dr. Kim Brummond are sharing their years of experience and love for animals with other North Dakota animal professionals.

“I always wanted to be a veterinarian even as I was a little kid. I remember even when I was in the third grade, we put up a career tree and mine said veterinarian,” Kim Brummond said.

More than 100 veterinarians and technicians registered for this year’s conference, but there is still a shortage of industry professionals in our state.

“It’s something that is going to come around, the veterinarian technician thing. I wish we had a few more educational opportunities for veterinary technicians in the state of North Dakota. I think that’s going to self-resolve,” Brummond said.

At this time, there is only one American Veterinary Medical Association-accredited veterinary technology program in North Dakota and that is at North Dakota State University in Fargo.

It has a four-year bachelor of science program that first received its accreditation in 1978 and has a veterinarian school with a master’s and doctorate program. There are online vet tech programs that you can take to get certified though which is the only option for many in our state.

Brummond also stated the importance of rescue groups in keeping animals from being euthanized.

“A lot of the rescue groups do a really good job with educating people on spaying and neutering, but that’s where it has to happen. You have to shut the water off,” Brummond said.

According to Brown University, spayed and neutered dogs and cats live longer healthier lives. Spaying female dogs and cats eliminate the possibility of uterine or ovarian cancer and greatly reduces the incidence of breast cancer. Neutering male dogs and cats reduce the incidence of prostate cancer.