VFW holding scholarship essay contests

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is holding scholarship essay contests for students in the Bismarck and Mandan area.

The Patriot’s Pen Contest is for students in grades six through eight and the Voice of Democracy Contest is open to students in grades nine through 12.

The theme is “What Makes America Great,” and the deadline is Oct. 31.

The official entry rules and prizes can be found at http://www.vfw.org under “Community,” then “Youth & Education,” or contact VFW District 4 Commander Al Johnson at 701-989-4831.