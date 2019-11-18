Victims of Air Ambulance Crash Memorialized

BISMARCK — On Nov. 18 2018, Todd Lasky, Bonnie Cook and Chris Iverson would board Bismarck Air Medical’s 1982 Cessna aircraft bound for Williston.

Little did they or anyone else know, that flight would be their last.

“Bismarck Air Medical, Bismarck Air Med Crew, second call for an emergency med flight, please respond,” said the emergency dispatch center.

The three would be lost when their turboprop plane went down outside of Mandan in the late-night hours of Nov. 18.

It was determined through a preliminary investigation by the NTSB that the plane climbed to 14,000 feet traveling at around 270 mph.

At some point, radar contact was lost and the plane broke apart and crashed into a field near Harmon.

“Bismarck Air Medical?, Chris, Bonnie, Todd?, Please respond,” said the dispatch center.

Monday marked one year since that fateful day, and friends and family members of the victims gathered at a newly established memorial space here on the CHI St. Alexius Campus to remember those lost.

“Just as we remember Jesus’ willingness to give his life for us, we remember Bonnie, Tod and Chris’ willingness to fly into the night to care for a baby in need,” said Sister Mariah Dietz, Vice President of Mission Integration at CHI St. Alexius Health.

At the time of his death, Todd Lasky was engaged to Bonny Senger, who told KX News she thinks about Todd every day and still has so many questions.

“I wanna know what the hell?, I wanna know why a plane, why the right-wing would just break off? I mean, what the heck. And did they suffer? was it instant? Did they just pass out? I want to know those things because I have bad dreams, I still have bad dreams,” said Bonny Senger.

Nellie Blotter was a good friend of Bonnie Cook’s and told KX News the world lost a wonderful person.

“If you didn’t know Bonnie, you didn’t know that she was very enthusiastic, loved life, loved doing new things, learning new things, passing that onto others. She was a mom to a lot of people,” said Nellie Blotter, Clinical Supervisor, Newborn Intensive Care Unit at CHI St Alexis.

Around 200 people attended Monday’s service, many knew those who lost their lives, some didn’t but felt it was important to pay their respects.

The memorial will serve as a place to remember those lost, assuring their memory and legacy doesn’t get lost in time.