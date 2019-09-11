Video Shows What Highway “Safety Corridors” Will Look Like

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has posted a video on it’s Facebook page that shows what an enhanced “safety corridor” looks like.

A Safety Corridor is a designated section of existing highway that will include many enhanced features and an increase in law enforcement. The highway department says roadways will have markings for day and night travel and signage. Other features that will be added include: longitudinal delineators, enhanced edge lines, enhanced curve warning signs, and shoulder paving.

Though these features in the Safety Corridors will help keep you safe, the DOT reminds everyone you are responsible for obeying all traffic laws.