Video Shows What Highway “Safety Corridors” Will Look Like

News
Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has posted a video on it’s Facebook page that shows what an enhanced “safety corridor” looks like.

A Safety Corridor is a designated section of existing highway that will include many enhanced features and an increase in law enforcement. The highway department says roadways will have markings for day and night travel and signage. Other features that will be added include: longitudinal delineators, enhanced edge lines, enhanced curve warning signs, and shoulder paving.

Though these features in the Safety Corridors will help keep you safe, the DOT reminds everyone you are responsible for obeying all traffic laws.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Can Man Stop A Hurricane? Some Seem To Think So

Thumbnail for the video titled "Can Man Stop A Hurricane? Some Seem To Think So"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9-11"

The Soaking Rain Arrives Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Soaking Rain Arrives Today"

Cowgirls for a Cure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowgirls for a Cure"

High School Volleyball Sept. 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 10"

Boys High School Soccer Sept. 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Soccer Sept. 10"

Century vs Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Legacy"

Bond Fails

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bond Fails"

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pulmonary Fibrosis"

Sober Living Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sober Living Home"

Safety Tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Tour"

Robotics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robotics"

Pay at the Pump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay at the Pump"

Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dane Carlson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dane Carlson"

Century Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Soccer"

Bismarck State Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Volleyball"

Disaster Relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disaster Relief"

Healthcare Fraud

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthcare Fraud"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss