c/o Shelley Westby Carter

Check out this insane video from a few miles north of Fortuna, ND from earlier this evening! We’ve had a few reports of funnels, but this video is something else! There have been no reports of any funnels touching down.

What’s even crazier about this particular funnel is that is was not associated with any parent thunderstorm. In fact, barely any rain showers were occurring at the time!