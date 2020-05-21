Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Vigil planned for victim of fatal hit-and-run in Minot

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A vigil is planned for Thursday night at the MCC Practice Field for 18-year-old Michael Fenner, who was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Minot on Wednesday night.

The vigil begins at 8 p.m. and organizer Kausha Bakk is asking you to bring a chair, a blanket and a story of your fellow classmate, Michael, who was a senior at Minot High School and was going to graduate on Friday.

Pastor Nick from The Pursuit will be there and a balloon release of 18 balloons, one for each year of his life, is planned. Bakk also said someone will be handing out decals that you can place on your car, and a banner will be available to be signed to give to his family.

Decal

“Tonight alongside his family, friends and this class of seniors that grew up with him, we will celebrate his life and try to understand why he isn’t with you,” said Bakk.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21"

Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind"

WEDDING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "WEDDING COVID-19"

Return from Kuwait

Thumbnail for the video titled "Return from Kuwait"

Oil Waste Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Waste Meeting"

Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir"

Postgrad Procession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Postgrad Procession"

Bismarck Boys Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Golf"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Rummage Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rummage Sales"

Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mail-in Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mail-in Voting"

Unemployment Claims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Claims"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20"

Remote Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remote Work"

Rural Bridge Problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Bridge Problems"

Assisted Living Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Assisted Living Facilities"

Fireworks Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Plan"

WSC To Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC To Reopen"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge