Vigil planned for victim of fatal hit-and-run in Minot

A vigil is planned for Thursday night at the MCC Practice Field for 18-year-old Michael Fenner, who was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Minot on Wednesday night.

The vigil begins at 8 p.m. and organizer Kausha Bakk is asking you to bring a chair, a blanket and a story of your fellow classmate, Michael, who was a senior at Minot High School and was going to graduate on Friday.

Pastor Nick from The Pursuit will be there and a balloon release of 18 balloons, one for each year of his life, is planned. Bakk also said someone will be handing out decals that you can place on your car, and a banner will be available to be signed to give to his family.

“Tonight alongside his family, friends and this class of seniors that grew up with him, we will celebrate his life and try to understand why he isn’t with you,” said Bakk.