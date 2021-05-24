Virus vaccination rates continue to plateau in North Dakota

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 10: Sara Kalinicos, from Peru, gets a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccination from a healthcare worker at Miami International Airport on May 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The month of May continues to be a slow one for increasing the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The North Dakota Department of Health update released over the weekend shows that 48.5% of residents have received at least their first dose of vaccine, which is roughly the same percentage from a week ago.

It has increased by fewer than 2 percentage points for the month.

Health officials say 289,745 people in the state have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 268,060 people, or 44.9% of the population, have completed the required series of shots.