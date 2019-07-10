Visit Minot’s Street Art Map has published and shows you exactly where the murals are

The street art movement is sweeping the nation and locally in Minot. Visit Minot recently published its street art map.

The map has numbers with the names of art and it shows a picture so you can easily find every piece of art in the Magic City. There are 16 murals and the map will be updated as new art is added.

“We’re excited to see what people do when they go downtown and the pictures that they share. You can check it out on Instagram and we actually regram or repost some of those things as well just because the user-generated content is so unique,” said Rianne Kuhn, director of marketing & communications, Visit Minot.

The map is available at the Scandinavian Heritage Association or by clicking, here.