The Bismarck State College Mystics got off to a good start in 2022 on the volleyball court, taking care of the University of Jamestown JV squad in four sets.

BSC will host a weekend-long tournament with the following schedule:

vs Lake Region State College – 3 pm (8/19)

vs Mayville State JV – 7 pm (8/19)

vs Miles Community College – 3 pm (8/20)