BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Point-in-Time (PiT) is a collaborative effort led by the Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless people to help conduct a regional census of people experiencing homelessness — and for this year’s survey, the Ministry on the Margins is looking for people to lend a hand.

PiT is a short survey to collect the basic demographics and data on all individuals who are unsheltered on a single night in January. It’s required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under its’ Continuum of Care (CoC) program. All data received from this study is used to provide funding for homeless housing and service efforts.

The Ministry on the Margins will be hosting the annual PiT count on the night of Wednesday, January 25, from 10:00 p.m. — 6:00 a.m. This is a big job, and as such, they’re currently seeking volunteers to aid in the survey by canvassing the community with a partner in any particular area.

Two different shifts are available for the PiT count (10:00 p.m. — 2:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. — 6:00 a.m.). These shifts will include training, and all volunteers will meet at the Ministry on the Margins at the start date.

In order to sign up for a shift, visit this link. For more information about the PiT count, email Kacey@ministryonthemargins.com or call 701-498-2453.