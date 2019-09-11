Vote for new Dickinson high school failed

The Dickinson Public Schools (DPS) Bond Referendum failed today by a vote of 1,463 votes for, and 2,470 votes against according to unofficial results.

The vote did not meet the needed 60 percent supermajority.

The bond would have been used for the construction of a new 1,600 student high school.

“Unfortunately, numerous obstacles are presented to school districts and school boards when charged with providing appropriate opportunities for all students. One of those obstacles include the requirement of achieving 60% voter support to pass a school bond,” said DPS Superintendent Dr. Shon Hocker.

The Dickinson Public School Board will canvass and certify the results at a special school board meeting on Sept. 16.

“I am disappointed for my own children and for all the children in our district who deserve a better learning environment. I am disappointed for our high school teachers who deserve a better teaching environment. I am disappointed for the sake of our community as we become a less attractive place to live without a solution to our worn out and overcrowded high school. While I am not certain of our next step today, I do believe this community will rise to the challenge to meet the present and future educational needs of our kids,” said Board President Brent Seaks.

As for plans moving forward, Hocker said there are many decisions left.

“Many difficult decisions lie ahead. We will evaluate all options and put forth our best path forward. I am committed to provide the most relevant, effective, and empowering learning opportunity for all students,” said Hocker.