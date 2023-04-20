Bismarck, ND (KXNet)- An assistant principal at Wachter Middle School is out following an internal investigation.
The school board decided not to renew Beth Jeide’s contract after a special meeting held Monday evening.
Police Investigation at Bismarck Public School
According to a Bismarck Public Schools spokesperson, Jeide has been employed with the school district since August 2005.
KX News reached out to Jeide at a number listed for her but did not hear back.
We have requested more information from the school district regarding the results of the internal investigation.