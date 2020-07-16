Walmart, Sam’s Club among stores to require shoppers wear masks

Shopping in a Walmart or Sam’s Club will look a little different next week– you’ll have to wear a mask before stepping inside.

The decision came yesterday when Walmart announced online: “Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings. To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20.”

Walmart isn’t the only store to do so. Target, CVS, Kohls, Best Buy and other big businesses are making the switch, too.

Infectious Diseases Doctor at Sanford Bismarck Hospital Dr. Noe Mateo says the change is overdue.

“Having that requirement in place is a long time coming. My personal estimate is about two months late because a number of other places here in the U.S. have instituted that requirement much earlier on,” Mateo said.

Mateo added that masks help filter the air to prevent inhaling bacteria, particulates and viruses. What they don’t do?

“It’s a myth that it impairs how much oxygen you can breathe in,” Mateo said.

Troy Barber manages a store downtown where masks aren’t required, and says he wouldn’t go into a store if he had to wear one.

“If you’re unhealthy or aren’t feeling well, I don’t know if you should really be out in the public anyway,” Barber said. “If you feel well, I don’t think you should have to put a covering over your mouth, just do like we’re doing and stay away from each other.”

Christopher Bullinger says he’s been voluntarily wearing a mask throughout the pandemic and is OK with the requirements.

“I think it’s just fine. Every store should have their own independent rules,” Bullinger said. “It’s kind of like the great independence of what made America great in the beginning and now we can continue exercising that.”

Dr. Mateo says a cloth mask works better than a bandanna but recommends using what you have on hand.