Walmart to give $30 gift cards for expired car seats

September is National Baby Safety Month, and Walmart is doing their part to help.

On Sept. 16, if you take your expired car seat, or car seat your child has outgrown, to the Walmart Customer Service counter during business hours you’ll receive a $30 Walmart gift card that you can use in-store or online to buy items for your baby.

Walmart partnered with TerraCycle to recycle the car seats 100 percent to divert them from going to a landfill, and Minot and Bismarck Walmart’s are participating in this event.

Any car seat brand is accepted, you can only trade in two car seats per household and booster seats are not eligible for trade-in.

