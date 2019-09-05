Want to live longer? Move to these 4 counties in ND

Live Now
Billings, Sheridan, Slope and Oliver County made the top 50 list of counties where people live the longest at No. 4, 36, 40 and 46, respectively, according to a study conducted by 24/7 Wall St.

Life-expectancy in Billings County is at about 84 years, increasing 5.8% from 1980 to 2014. Poverty is at 10.3% and adult obesity at 30.1%.

Life-expectancy in Sheridan County is at about 82 years, increasing 6.3% from 1980 to 2014. Poverty is at 15.4% and adult obesity at 36%.

Life-expectancy in Slope County is at about 82 years, increasing 6.6% from 1980 to 2014. Poverty is at 6.8% and adult obesity at 28.3%.

Life-expectancy in Oliver County is at about 82 years, increasing 6.3% from 1980 to 2014. Poverty is at 3.1% and adult obesity at 33.9%.

The average life expectancy at birth is 78.6 years, down from 78.9 years in 2014 according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study reviewed 2014 county-level life expectancy at birth figures, provided by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), and death records data from the National Center for Health Statistics, they estimated age-specific mortality rates for U.S. counties from 1980 to 2014.

County-level poverty rates came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey and obesity rates came from The 2019 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program.

Many of the people living in these counties tend to have healthier lifestyles, like not smoking and being physically active which both lead to longer lives.

