BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Every year the official North Dakota State Christmas tree is lit up and displayed for all to see in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol building, and the Office of the First Lady is asking for help getting ornaments for the tree.

According to a news release, artists and craftspeople are invited to provide handmade ornaments for the tree. The only rule is that the ornaments can not be commercially produced or made from kits — otherwise, it’s up to the creativity of the designer.

This year’s ornament motif is “Inspire Hope,” in connection with First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s platform of instilling hope in people to know that recovery from the disease of addiction is possible. The theme also broadly applies to the notion that every person can inspire hope in others during the holiday season.

Each ornament should include the name of the person entering it, their email address, and a brief one or two-line description of the ornament that includes the art form used and the special circumstances through which it was created, such as a class or senior center project.

Ornaments must be received by the Office of Management and Budget no later than Monday, Nov. 28. The ornaments become the property of the Office of the First Lady and may be hung on the state tree for years to come.

You can mail ornaments to the following address: State of North Dakota, Office of Management and Budget, Julie Strom, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505.

The annual North Dakota State Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 in Memorial Hall at the Capitol. Gov. Doug Burgum and the first lady encourage the public to join them there for holiday readings, music, and carols.