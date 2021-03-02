Wanted fugitive arrested by Dickinson Police

With the help of a Crimstoppers tip, Dickinson Police officers were able to make an arrest of a wanted fugitive Monday night.

The fugitive, Lawrence Ramos, had been featured on the Dickinson Facebook Wanted section for active warrants out of California, that included probation violations for Stalking and Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Secured Facility. He was also being sought by DPD Detectives for questioning regarding a recent aggravated assault that had occurred in Dickinson.

Lawrence Ramos

(Image: Dickinson Police)

Dickinson Police say it was with the help of an alert citizen who came across the social media post about Ramos and was able to give a possible location of Ramos to a hotel in North Dickinson.

SWAT was called to make the arrest due to Ramos’ extensive criminal history. Dickinson PD says ramos refused to listen to commands and began fidgeting with items in his hands and making other concerning movements.

A SWAT member deployed a less-lethal sponge round, impacting Ramos’ torso. His compliance was then immediate. A search of his person revealed a loaded handgun. He was examined by a SWAT medic at the scene and refused medical transport. Ramos was then transported to the Southwest Mutli-County Correctional Center and served the California warrants. Further North Dakota charges may be pending.

No other officers or civilians were injured during the arrest.