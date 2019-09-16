Ward Co. Sheriff’s Department: Remember to keep your vehicles locked

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department sent out a reminder on Facebook to keep your cars locked after multiple thefts from unsecured vehicles over the weekend.

“There were several thefts from unsecured motor vehicles in southeast Ward county over the weekend. Please make sure to lock your vehicles, sheds, and everything else,” the post said.

“Also, if you ever see something suspicious but you don’t want to call, just send us a quick Facebook message. We never know what someone else might have seen unless we hear from you. Just remember our site is not monitored 24/7. Thanks!”

The thefts occurred in Southeast Ward County just outside of the city limits.

If you see anything suspicious, call the Ward County Sheriff’s Department at 701-857-6500 or send them a message on Facebook.