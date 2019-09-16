Ward Co. Sheriff’s Department: Remember to keep your vehicles locked

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1116 Ward County Sheriff_1524153388863.png.jpg

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department sent out a reminder on Facebook to keep your cars locked after multiple thefts from unsecured vehicles over the weekend.

“There were several thefts from unsecured motor vehicles in southeast Ward county over the weekend. Please make sure to lock your vehicles, sheds, and everything else,” the post said.

“Also, if you ever see something suspicious but you don’t want to call, just send us a quick Facebook message. We never know what someone else might have seen unless we hear from you. Just remember our site is not monitored 24/7. Thanks!”

The thefts occurred in Southeast Ward County just outside of the city limits.

If you see anything suspicious, call the Ward County Sheriff’s Department at 701-857-6500 or send them a message on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Linton HMB Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Volleyball"

Mandan Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Volleyball"

Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"

Grain Elevators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grain Elevators"

Capitol Upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capitol Upgrades"

Mandan Traffic Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Traffic Lights"

Blooming Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blooming Fall"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vape Wear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vape Wear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/16"

A Sweltering Start To The Workweek

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Sweltering Start To The Workweek"

Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar Update"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Top Plays of the Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays of the Week"

Peanut Allergy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peanut Allergy"

Secret Service Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Secret Service Dogs"

Emergency Preparedness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Preparedness"

Clean Water Rules

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clean Water Rules"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss