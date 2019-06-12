Ward County could

The opioid epidemic doesn’t shy away from North Dakota. In 2017, there were 68 overdose deaths in our state.

A legal firm is trying to get Ward County to be a plaintiff and sue drug companies. In order to hold somebody responsible for the opioid epidemic in North Dakota, and locally in Ward County.



North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has discouraged counties from joining because it would decrease the amount of money awarded–instead of being awarded to one plaintiff–the State.

“At this point, it’s just too early to even know what’s going on. And, the question is ‘does Ward County want to join?’ And, if we do, what are the benefits going to be for the County?” said Roza Larson, State’s attorney for Ward County.

“And that’s questions we have to pose to those law firms that are soliciting for us to join,” she added.

The Ward County Commission meeting is Tuesday, June 18.