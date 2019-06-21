Ward County Department Head Placed On Leave

The co-director of Ward County’s emergency management department has been placed on leave without pay pending an investigation into charges that she used a county credit card for personal expenses.

At a special meeting of the county commission late this afternoon, Christina Weber was placed on leave and told her salary would be put in escrow for possible payment if she is reinstated.

Weber was told that Minot Police may be investigating her use of the county credit card.

Weber briefly addressed the county board, asking what the move was all about. But when asked if she knew what the situation involved, she said she would seek legal counsel.

Weber was appointed the co-head of the emergency management department after Amanda Schooling resigned from the job in March.