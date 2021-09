The Ward County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a runaway juvenile.

Dylan Nelson was last seen on August 29, 2021.

Dylan is 17 years old with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5’ 8” tall and approximately 150 pounds.

Officials say Dylan is possibly wearing dark navy or black sweat pants and blue Nike high tops.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please call the Ward County Sheriff’s Department at (701) 857-6500.