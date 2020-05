Ward County will soon have its first-ever police K9.

In a Facebook post, the Ward County Sheriffs Department said Deputy Michael Miller will head to Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana to select and train with the future police K9 for the department.

They said with the help of the public’s donations, they were able to fully equip a new 2020 Ford Explorer to ensure the dogs safety.

“Thanks again to everyone that made this possible and more will follow soon!” the department said on Facebook.