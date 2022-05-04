SAWYER, N.D. (KXNET) — In a city with a little over 300 people, it’s important to have things that cater to everyone’s needs.

That’s why the Sawyer General Store was opened — to offer a space for people to shop and hang out.

The Sawyer General Store grand opening was Monday, and from the second you step through the door to the moment you leave, you automatically feel the love of the community.



“We’ve been doing really well,” said Kyler Jones, the store manager. “The community has definitely been supporting us and we’ve been working hard to cater to them.”

Taking a look around the general store you’ll see a lot of cool items to try out and buy.



“People can find coffee, gifts made by locals, sandwiches, Italian cream sodas, zingers, caramel rolls,” said Jones.

And some of those handmade gifts are made locally.

Sandra Flemming is one of those artists, and she loves having her work on display right in her town.



“It’s a good, good feeling,” said Flemming, owner of Prairie Roost Decor. “And it’s a wonderful, cozy little store here. I hope the town will patronize them.”



Visiting the store is like taking a trip back to the past — and while there, you can find antiques, knick-knacks made by locals and even grab a smoothie with a friend.

Jones says he enjoys working at the store and it was opened to fill a need in the community.

And so far, it has been a great feature for the people of Sawyer.



“Sawyer doesn’t have a whole lot here,” said Jones. “We have a restaurant and a bar and now we have a coffee shop. And so it adds a little bit of life to a small town.”

And that life is made even fuller thanks to the history of the town and the families who lived here over the years.



“It’s an eclectic look,” said Jones. “So it’s a throwback to Vintage America. From the ’20s, ’30s, ’40s, even the ’50s. And so that’s the experience we’re selling.”



Whether you call this community home or you’re just visiting, it’s great to experience and try out local business.

The Sawyer General Store is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.