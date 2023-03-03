MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Minot Home and Garden Show is coming to town- but one local business has its’ own sprout of entertainment to share. If you’re looking to make a unique gift, or just want something to decorate your home, then this succulent workshop is for you.

To celebrate the event, Pockets full of Posies is having a “make-and-take” succulent bar, where you can choose a pot, a plant, and decor. Owner Melissa Grilley was on hand to show KX News how her station works.

The succulent make-and-take is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. And on the following day, Grilley will be co-hosting a wedding show — which features six wedding looks based on six different songs.