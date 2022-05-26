Today: Mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. Southerly winds will shift to become westerly and northwesterly to 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s and 50s with WNW winds to 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southeasterly winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH. Chances for late afternoon and evening storms. A few storms in the far west could become severe in the evening hours. Quarter-inch size hail and gusts to 60 MPH are possible.