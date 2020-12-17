Warm today with a cool down in store for the end of the week

Today: A sunny start with increasing clouds. Highs warm to the 30s and 40s with south winds around 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for rain and snow as the winds will shift to become westerly and northwesterly to 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Lows will fall to the teens and 20s.

Friday: Decreasing clouds and temperatures as cold high pressure moves in from the NW. Temps will briefly warm to the 20s until they cool for many down to the teens through the afternoon. NW winds. 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

