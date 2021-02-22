Warm & windy today with light snow on the way

Today: A few light rain/snow showers are possible from the north. But the biggest story will be the wind. Strong westerly wind will increase to 25-35 MPH, gusting to 50 MPH. Highs warm to the 40s and 50s with a chance at a little afternoon sun.

Tonight: A chance for light snow with lows in the 20s and 30s. Westerly wind 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: A wintry mix and light snow are possible. Around 1″-3″ of snow accumulation for northern ND with highs back in the 30s and 40s. Westerly winds 20-30 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.

