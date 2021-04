Today: Partly sunny skies with a better shot at sunshine in the far west. Highs will return to the 60s mostly with a northerly wind around 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy as lows fall back to the 20s and 30s. Northerly winds of 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with warmer daytime highs to the 60s and 70s. Northerly winds of 10-15 mph.

For the latest current conditions and the most up to date burn bans and restrictions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/