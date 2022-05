Today: A clear start with highs warming to the 60s. Late-day clouds will usher in a slight chance for isolated showers. The southerly winds will stay around 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with widespread 40s. Southeasterly winds 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for showers and storms. Widespread 70s with light southeasterly winds to 5-10 MPH.