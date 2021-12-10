Warming Center has been providing a warm shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness in Minot

An organization is helping those experiencing homelessness keep warm for the winter.

The Project BEE Warming Center has been open since October 1st.

It’s a place for people experiencing homelessness to have a place to stay, as well as eat a hot meal.

There are also shower facilities available for use.

A Project BEE employee says more people are expected to utilize the shelter with the winter weather just beginning.

“We’ve had a pretty constant number of people that has been between about 5 to 15 people every day depending on the night,” said Alyson Heisler, the development associate.

Project BEE is looking for volunteers for the Warming Center and its other programs.

